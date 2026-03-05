Rep. Sheri Biggs to Newsmax: Dems' Hypocrisy 'Overwhelming' on Iran Strikes, DHS Funding

Democrats' hypocrisy is "overwhelming" when it comes to the U.S. military's strikes on Iran and shutting down funding for the Department of Homeland Security, Rep. Sheri Biggs told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the South Carolina Republican and Air National Guard lieutenant colonel said Republicans are focused on supporting the military and protecting Americans while Democrats continue to criticize President Donald Trump's actions in the conflict with Iran.

"I feel like my colleagues are going to do the right thing today," Biggs told co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter hours before the House was scheduled to vote on a resolution that Democrats hoped would stop Trump's fight against Iran.

"We have to support our president. We have to support our military right now and do what's best to protect American citizens."

The House was preparing to vote on a resolution tied to the War Powers Act after the Senate on Wednesday rejected a Democrat-led attempt to limit Trump's authority to continue military operations against Iran.

The Senate measure failed in a 53-47 vote largely along party lines, with most Republicans backing the president's authority as commander in chief.

Democrats have argued that the strikes on Iran were unconstitutional without congressional approval.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and others have accused Trump of bypassing Congress and risking a broader war.

Biggs dismissed those arguments as partisan political attacks.

"This is ludicrous," she said. "We have seen this time and time again. The president didn't start this war, but I think he's the man to finish it. I'm excited that he's taking care of business and going to actually get things accomplished."

The political issue follows the U.S.-Israeli military campaign targeting Iranian military infrastructure and leadership that escalated tensions in the Middle East and prompted retaliatory attacks by Tehran.

Biggs also accused Democrats of hypocrisy for pushing back on Trump's military actions while opposing funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

"I sit on Homeland Security. It's imperative that we get the government back up and going fully and that we fund them to do their job," Biggs said. "The hypocrisy is overwhelming."

She argued that Democrat opposition to certain immigration policies — particularly from Immigration and Customs Enforcement — affects critical agencies.

"This is hurting individuals like TSA, like FEMA, and we could go on and on," Biggs said. "People are losing their paychecks. Look at the Coast Guard. I think it's ridiculous."

Republicans have increasingly warned that the conflict with Iran heightens the risk of retaliatory threats against the U.S. homeland, including potential sleeper cell or lone-wolf attacks.

Biggs said Americans are noticing what she called Democrats' misplaced priorities.

"The people in my district in South Carolina and across the nation are seeing the true colors of the Democrats," she said. "This is not about President Trump. This is about America, and they need to get over themselves and do what's right."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com