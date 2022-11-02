Sen. Tom Cotton: US Must 'Be Mindful of Nuclear Threats' From China, Russia

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., stressed that the United States must stay vigilant on nuclear threats from China and Russia during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax.

"We always have to be mindful of nuclear threats, as we were in the Cold War, as we are today, not just with Russia — but with China," the senator declared on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Former President Ronald Reagan "was very aggressive in standing up to Soviet communism in the 1980s. We should be equally strong in defending our interests against China and Russia as well," he stated, contending that the U.S. shouldn't "cower into submission."

The Arkansas senator also backed continued military aid for Ukraine in their ongoing defense against Russia's invasion, explaining that there are some advanced weapon systems "only America can provide."

"I think you might see a slight change in the way that aid is assigned, though, between the United States and Europe," Cotton said of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., plan to reorganize Ukraine aid.

He added: "Even if the European nations can't provide the kind of weapons that Ukraine's soldiers need, they can provide the money that the country needs."

Cotton's comments arrive hours after U.S. intelligence sources told CNN that Russian military officials have discussed how to go about using tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Last week, the U.S. unveiled its 2022 National Defense Strategy, which details new deterrence methods for nuclear threats from China and Russia. It specifically categorizes China as a long-term "pacing challenge" and Russia as an immediate "acute threat."

"Unlike China, Russia can't systemically challenge the United States over the long term, but Russian aggression does pose an immediate and sharp threat to our interests and values," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at the Pentagon.

