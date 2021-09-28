Missouri AG to Newsmax: 'Unbelievable' State Enforcing SCOTUS Order to Biden

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Newsmax that it is ''unbelievable'' his state must return to federal court to enforce a U.S. Supreme Court order compelling the administration of President Joe Biden to reinstate the Trump-era ''Remain in Mexico'' policy for migrants who have entered the U.S. illegally.

''We shouldn't have to do this; [the] 'Remain in Mexico' policy is the law of the land,'' Schmitt, a Republican who is running for U.S. Senate, said Tuesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''We shouldn't have to do it, but we're back in court and will have a hearing very soon, to go to that district judge and say we need to compel the administration to do it. It's unbelievable,'' he said.

In August, the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to uphold a lower court ruling that the Biden administration must reinstate the policy, which forces migrants who have crossed the border illegally to stay in Mexican border towns until their case for political asylum comes up for a hearing.

Trump initiated the policy in 2018 to reduce the number of illegal migrants being allowed in the United States under the ''catch and release'' policy of his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

In addition, Trump used a health statute, Title 42, to prohibit such migrants from coming in during the COVID-19 pandemic by shipping them immediately out of the country.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden said he would reverse many of Trump's executive orders and border policies ''on day one'' of his administration, and he kept that promise, reversing the ''Remain in Mexico'' order.

Illegal border crossings, however, have surged since Biden took office in January, breaking single-month records through the summer, with more than 200,000 people entering the country illegally in August alone, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Despite administration officials publicly telling the migrants not to come to the border, including Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the surge has continued, straining resources and manpower.

Schmitt said his state, Missouri, and Texas sued the administration to reinstate Trump's policy and won in court with the Supreme Court order, but the Biden administration has yet to comply with the order ''in good faith,'' as the court determined.

''Biden should admit that because the policy that President [Donald] Trump had was working. The 'Remain in Mexico' policy was absolutely working,'' Schmitt said. ''It basically made Mexico the waiting room for people who were seeking asylum from Central and South America.

''By the way, 9 out of 10 asylum claims are bogus,'' Schmitt claimed. ''So Missouri and Texas filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration to go back to the 'Remain in Mexico' policy. We took it all the way to the Supreme Court. In the 6-3 decision just a few weeks ago, the court sided with us.''

