Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Voters See Govt Programs as Problem

CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Friday that as the race for the presidency tightens, the American people know that "government programs are causing their problems."

With the 2024 presidential election just 45 days away, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are finalizing their vision for the economy. Schlapp noted that Americans will not forget "all that crazy COVID spending, the $2 trillion annual debt, and that these are the reasons we have inflation for the main staples of life."

"They [the Democratic Party] can try to say that they have a government program to solve it. It's all their government programs that are causing the problem. The American people know that. Maybe they don't have a Ph.D. in economics, but they knew under Trump that it seemed to be working. Under Harris, everything seems to be getting worse," he said during an in-studio appearance on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren.”

Schlapp noted that much of Harris’ economic vision entails some form of government bureaucrat stepping in to solve the problem and argued, "we can’t government our way out of these problems."

"We probably need to get the government out of the way and let the American people just start engaging in commerce again, let them grow their businesses. How about if we created more small businesses than seeing them go bankrupt, which is what we're seeing left and right [under Harris]," he concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!