GOP's Murray to Newsmax: Warsh Backs Lower Inflation, Rates

Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump's choice to chair the Fed, is in sync with the president's calls for lower inflation and interest rates, former New York GOP Committeewoman Scherie Murray said Sunday on Newsmax.

"His public sentiments definitely say that he will be supportive of bringing down inflation, helping to boost the economy, bringing down interest rates," Murray said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

Murray said Warsh has an "uphill battle" when it comes to being confirmed by the Senate.

"There's a lot to be said about this economy in this 2026 midterm election year, so we'll see his position," she added.

Political commentator Melanie Collette, meanwhile, told Newsmax the debate around Trump and the Fed often misses an important distinction: whether the president wants a chair who will simply follow orders or someone who shares his economic worldview.

"What we're conflating is whether or not Trump wants somebody to do his bidding … or whether President Trump [has] a very good idea of how the economy works and [is] saying you're not making good decisions because you're being political," Collette said. "Those are two different things."

She added that a Fed chair matters to everyday Americans largely because decisions at the central bank influence interest rates, which affect borrowing costs for mortgages, credit cards, and business loans.

Murray and Collette also on Sunday discussed polling from John and Jim McLaughlin showing Trump's approval holding steady at 50% despite what they described as "hostile media coverage" and attacks from the left.

Murray said the numbers reflect what she believes will be improving household finances as recent economic policies take effect.

"It tells me that here comes the economic boom," Murray said, predicting Americans will see financial gains through tax-related changes.

"I am looking forward to filing my taxes and adding my kids to the Trump Accounts."

Murray also suggested that while polls can vary, she expects public opinion to shift as people start to feel tangible benefits from recent legislation.

"Everyone's going to start to feel the effects," she said, describing what she called "cash back" arriving as policies filter into day-to-day life.

Collette agreed with the administration's argument that the public should give the economy time, which is not fully reflected yet in household sentiment, but she said she expects that to change as the effects reach consumers.

"I don't think we're quite there yet. I think a little bit more time," Collette said, adding that there is typically "a little bit of lag" between policy implementation and what Americans notice at home.

"First, it's the economy. Then it goes to the kitchen table and we'll actually start feeling the effects," she said.

Collette also pointed to consumer behavior as a sign that confidence may be stronger than polling suggests.

"When you look at spending, just spending alone, it doesn't seem like people are as concerned about the economy as they say they are," she said.

