Nev. Candidate Brown to Newsmax: 'Clear Contrast' With Incumbent

Iraq War veteran and retired U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown, who won Nevada's Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate last week, said Sunday on Newsmax that there is a "clear contrast" between himself and incumbent Democrat Sen. Jacky Rosen, just as there is between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"At the end of the day, in November, there's a clear contrast between what life was like under President Trump and what life is like under Joe Biden, and in our case, Sen. Jacky Rosen, who votes along with Biden 98% of the time," Brown said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

The issues driving voters on both sides of the aisle in Nevada, as well as nationwide, stem from higher prices and economic hardship, as well as the border, said Brown.

"About 40% of our voters are not affiliated with the Republican Party or the Democratic Party," he said. "You have people who are concerned about keeping a roof over their heads [and] food on the table. I've heard anecdotal stories of families that are now buying breakfast cereals for dinner because the price of meat and natural produce is so high."

And in Nevada, "we're the second-highest for unemployment in the nation," while utility bills have doubled in one year, "so families are very, very concerned," Brown added.

Trump has endorsed Brown, who said he called him after his rally in Las Vegas last week to offer "his full faith and trust in my ability to get this done."

"My wife and I, we're a team in this effort," Brown added. "She's an Iraq war veteran and knows what service means as well. We're just thrilled to be able to go forward and give the voters of Nevada a clear contrast from the failed policies of Joe Biden and Jacky Rosen."

Brown also called Trump's promise to drop taxes collected from people's tips "brilliant," considering Nevada's service industry.

"My team and I had actually talked about this before we heard President Trump announce his intention on it and this is something that we agree with," Brown said. "We were planning to introduce and roll this out later this summer as well … folks need relief and this is one way to help provide some relief.

"Tips are not guaranteed wages or income. It's a way to help put a little bit more money back into the pockets of working families that so desperately need it."

