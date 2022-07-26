Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Germany Can Transform Economy With Return to Nuclear Energy

Germany's predicament of experiencing a major oil drought, and also being beholden to Russia for natural gas production, could become a wintertime breaking point for Europe's No. 1 economy, says Ric Grenell.

However, there might be a way out of this conundrum, according to Grenell — the former U.S. ambassador to Germany, and then the acting Director of National Intelligence for former President Donald Trump.

Assuming pride doesn't get in the way.

"One thing they're not going to do [right away]: Admit that Donald Trump was right, but they [Germany] should," Grenell told Newsmax Tuesday evening, while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"[Trump] warned them that the strategy of constricting their energy, in terms of putting it all into Russian gas, was really a wrong strategy. We knew it. The rest of Europe knew it. But for some reason, Chancellor [Angela] Merkel didn't know it."

Merkel left her position as chancellor in December 2021. But Grenell says that Germany's still paying for her mistakes.

As such, Grenell wondered aloud on Newsmax if "16 years of Merkelism" were ideal for Germany's manufacturing-based economy?

"I would argue that this idea of Germany getting off nuclear energy, restricting coal, try[ing] to rely on wind and solar ... is really a bad idea," says Grenell. "They need to rethink their entire strategy. They need to bring back nuclear energy."

Earlier this week, Russia's Gazprom announced it would further reduce natural gas flows through a major pipeline into Europe to 20% of capacity, citing equipment repairs — a decision that could severely impact Germany during the wintertime, as it braces for substantial shortages with gasoline and keeping homes warm (heating oil).

But Grenell reiterates that Germany's new leadership cannot rely on quick fixes that come with problematic, long-term consequences.

For starters, if Germany wants to continue being viewed as Europe's greatest and most flexible economy, it must subtly end dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.

It's roughly the same message Grenell pitched on Newsmax three years ago, while serving in the Trump administration.

"What we are opposed to is over-reliance on Russia at a time when the Russians have demonstrated that they really are bad actors," Grenell said in 2019.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!