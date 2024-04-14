Giuliani to Newsmax: US Missing 'Historic Opportunity' Against Iran

The United States is missing a "historic opportunity" to take out Iran's nuclear facilities while it ramps up its aggression against Israel, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Saturday night on Newsmax after Iran sent a barrage of drones and missiles toward Israel in a retaliatory strike for the Damascus attack earlier this month.

"Every time I was mayor and I had to make a difficult decision, I would say What would Ronald Reagan do?" Giuliani said. "I know what Ronald Reagan would do right now. He would have hit Iran before their first missile got to Israel, and he would have taken out every nuclear facility he could because he would have been trying to look for an opportunity to do that for years."

But instead, Giuliani said, "the traitors who run our government" are more concerned that Iran will rebuild its nuclear sites."

"Well, that will take them 10 years to do it," said Giuliani. "And if you really know what's going on inside Iran, if we were to hit them before they hit us, it would destroy them."

Saturday's attack on Israel shows that Iran is a "frightened enemy," he added.

"You wouldn't do an attack like this unless you were timid," said Giuliani. "The best thing to do with a frightened enemy is knock him out. The best defense is a bold offense. This is our opportunity to end the reign of terror."

But President Joe Biden, he said, "is hiding somewhere. It's intolerable that we have a president that cannot address the nation at a time like this."

According to Israel, more than 200 weapons were fired, with the majority being shot down, and Giuliani said he has questions about Iran's military capabilities.

"What kind of military would take two hours to announce and launch an attack?" he said. "You call that bold? That's a military that wants to do an attack so we can tell what people that we did an attack but is afraid to engage."

All of Iran's missiles had to go over Iraq, he added, so they should have been taken out then.

"They all had to go over Iraq," he said. "We have a hell of a lot of facilities in Iraq. None should have even gotten to Israel."

