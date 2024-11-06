Giuliani to Newsmax: Trump Will Keep His Promises

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump will keep his campaign promises to Americans.

Giuliani told "The Chris Salcedo Show" when he was New York's mayor, he "wrote down everything I promised, and I had an official who was an assistant to the mayor who followed me around all the time, making sure I kept my promises."

"I learned that from [former President] Ronald Reagan because I worked for him as the associate attorney general," Giuliani said. "So, I can only think of Ronald Reagan, who was that obsessive about the idea of keeping his promises, and of course, he won that wonderful 'morning in America' election [in 1984] based on that. But that's what a representative republic is all about. It's about we vote for them; they effectuate our will, not they double-cross us."

On election night, with victory looking inevitable, Trump stated to a room full of supporters: "It's time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It's time to unite. I will govern by a simple motto: Promise made, promise kept. We're going to keep all our promises."

