Ron Vitiello to Newsmax: Abrego Garcia Is Chapter in Dems' 'Woke Book'

The media and the Democratic Party's reaction to the Kilmar Abrego Garci case is "just another chapter in the woke book of useless rhetoric that destroys what is actually happening," Ron Vitiello, former director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told Newsmax Saturday.

On Thursday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., flew to El Salvador to make multiple pleas and press appearances with Abrego Garcia, a man deported from the U.S. who the Trump administration insists is an illegal alien MS-13 gang member and has a history of spousal abuse. Vitiello said that whole escapade is just an another example of the political left bending reality.

"Remember the rhetoric that said the border was secure, there's no crisis at the border, these are mostly peaceful protests, the Wuhan lab has nothing to do with the COVID origins, Russia influenced the election in 2017? It's ridiculous," Vitiello said during an appearance on "The Count."

He continued, "This is just another chapter in the woke book of useless rhetoric that destroys what is actually happening. Americans with common sense — those that voted for Donald Trump, people who can see through this nonsense — know what's happening."

The senior adviser to Customs and Border Protections said Abrego Garcia has already been put through multiple iterations of the U.S. immigration process.

Vitiello asserted, "He is an MS-13 gang member. Both governments have said that."

"And he got a hearing in front of an immigration judge. He was ordered deported," he said.

"And now, saying that he is some kind of a hero or he's father of the year or that we need to bring him back because somehow he lost his due process — it makes no sense to me whatsoever."

Garcia has never been charged criminally in the United States or El Salvador, according to court filings.

"And it's absolutely moot if he comes back into the United States. He's going to be turned around once again and sent back, probably to El Salvador," Vitiello added.

