Ron Vitiello to Newsmax: Biden's Policies Drive Needed ICE Operations

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 11:39 AM EST

The Biden administration's release of so many criminal illegal aliens throughout the United States during its four years in office makes operations, such as the one currently taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, vital to securing safer communities, U.S. Customs and Border Protection senior adviser Ron Vitiello said on Newsmax Wednesday.

Vitiello told "National Report," "This is affecting every single city and town in the United States.

Vitiello said, "Having this enforcement action, which the president [Donald Trump] ran on during the election campaign, is particularly effective while at the same time we are securing the border and making it very difficult to cross."

Vitiello reiterated that this is something that the American people "asked for and is now underway and is improving the life not only of border communities, where things are much safer, but in Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc."

Despite criticism by many Democrats of the operation, Vitiello said, "The citizens there appreciate the improvement in quality of life when these criminals are taken away."

Discussing the expansion of the operation, Vitiello added, "These agents are going to go where the work is … as there are also targets in Raleigh."

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 11:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

