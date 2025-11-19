Ron Vitiello to Newsmax: Biden's Policies Drive Needed ICE Operations

The Biden administration's release of so many criminal illegal aliens throughout the United States during its four years in office makes operations, such as the one currently taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, vital to securing safer communities, U.S. Customs and Border Protection senior adviser Ron Vitiello said on Newsmax Wednesday.

Vitiello told "National Report," "This is affecting every single city and town in the United States.

Vitiello said, "Having this enforcement action, which the president [Donald Trump] ran on during the election campaign, is particularly effective while at the same time we are securing the border and making it very difficult to cross."

Vitiello reiterated that this is something that the American people "asked for and is now underway and is improving the life not only of border communities, where things are much safer, but in Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc."

Despite criticism by many Democrats of the operation, Vitiello said, "The citizens there appreciate the improvement in quality of life when these criminals are taken away."

Discussing the expansion of the operation, Vitiello added, "These agents are going to go where the work is … as there are also targets in Raleigh."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com