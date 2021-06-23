Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Dems Wanted to Cheat With Voting Bill

The Senate election reform bill that was blocked by Republicans is not a true voters' rights measure, but an attempt to help "Democrats cheat in the elections," Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax Wednesday.

"What Republicans want to do is we want to restore confidence in our voting system," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's an unsustainable state of affairs that no matter who wins the other half, the country doesn't believe that the elections are legitimate."

The "For the People Act" failed to advance Tuesday on a 50-50 party-line vote, short of the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., decided at the last minute to side with his party, which gave Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the party unity he'd been seeking for weeks.

There were "real problems" in the 2020 election because unelected officials and courts were "usurping the constitutional authority of state legislators to set the times, places, and manner of elections," said Johnson, along with other issues that "simply have not been acknowledged."

But Democrats want to pass a bill that would make it "easier to cheat," said Johnson, while "Republicans want to make it easier to vote but harder to cheat."

The Democrat plan, he added, also calls for eliminating voter ID, requiring ballot harvesting, and making it more difficult to maintain accurate voter files

However, the biggest problem with the legislation is how it is "forcing American taxpayers to fund stupid TV ads. In support of politicians you hate," said Johnson. "I don't think that's particularly popular, either."

Johnson also spoke out against the censoring of information about the coronavirus and potential treatments beyond immunizations.

"Why didn't our health agencies robustly explore and research things like early treatment?" said Johnson. "Could it be because if there's an effective therapy, it's difficult, if not impossible to get an emergency use authorization on a vaccine?

The Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System, which is co-sponsored by the CDC, the FDA, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, "has over 1,700 deaths occurring after days one or two," said Johnson. "If you take a look at the 30-year history of theirs, and we have as many deaths reported after COVD vaccine than for the entire period that the vaccine system has been up or running."

However, because of the nature of the system, anyone can report a death to it, and the deaths reported there "basically have not been investigated. It's unknown whether there is any relationship there," Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health Director, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, told WCNC in Charlotte, N.C.

VAERS Itself warns in a disclaimer that its reports may be "incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, and unverified."

But Johnson said he does not think federal public health agencies are taking the reports seriously and believes the investigation into the vaccines "should be taken a step forward."

He also said he has "no idea" why Dr. Anthony Fauci is still in practice and accused him of covering up COVID's origins.

"I think the evidence has been hiding in plain sight with the gain of function research that he supported and funded for years was well known," said Johnson. "This is completely inexplicable. How we've handled the coronavirus, 600,000 lives later. Now they're finally saying hey, you know would be a good idea. How about a pill that reduces viral replication and the severity of symptoms? Well again, we've had those pills since the start of the pandemic ... I guess is a CYA exercise on the part of the NIH. This is a scandal, the entire thing is a scandal and unfortunately, the news media is completely complicit in it, which means they will never admit they're wrong."

