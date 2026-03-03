Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Iran Operation Undeniably Good for Freedom

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the U.S. military operation targeting Iran's regime is "an undeniably good thing," while criticizing Democrats for what he said is a failure to support their country at a major national security moment.

On "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE," Johnson argued that the broader strategy under President Donald Trump has far-reaching consequences beyond Iran, affecting adversaries and destabilizing hostile regimes.

"There are very many knockoff effects to what Trump is initiating here, whether it's taking down the narco-terrorists of Maduro in Venezuela or now the ayatollahs in Iran," Johnson said.

He said replacing Iran's ruling clerical leaders with a government chosen by its citizens would be a major step toward freedom and democratic governance in the region.

"And let's face it, it is an undeniably good thing if the ayatollahs are replaced by the Iranian people and they have greater freedom, better democracy," Johnson said. "It's undeniably good."

Johnson contrasted that view with what he described as a negative response from Democrats to the military operation and the broader U.S. posture toward Iran.

"What is amazing to me is how the Democrats are just carping about this and simply can't cheer for America," Johnson said. "Literally, it seems like they want America to fail."

His comments come amid escalating tensions involving Iran and the U.S., including the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation launched Saturday against Tehran's political and military leadership.

Iran has long been considered a chief adversary of the U.S., with decades of confrontation over its nuclear program, regional proxy terrorist networks, and threats against Israel and U.S. interests.

Johnson suggested that confronting hostile regimes abroad can have ripple effects on other geopolitical challenges facing the U.S., including competition with China and instability in other regions.

He added that the potential collapse or replacement of Iran's ruling theocracy would represent a significant strategic and humanitarian development.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com