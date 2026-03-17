Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: NATO Allies Must Step Up to Secure Hormuz

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that NATO allies' long-standing dependence on the United States is undermining efforts to confront Iran and secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Johnson accused European nations of once again expecting the United States to carry the security burden while failing to step up when the U.S. seeks military support.

That imbalance has been ingrained in NATO for decades, he said, warning that the arrangement is no longer sustainable in today's increasingly dangerous world.

"That's been the problem with NATO — as successful as it has been — that the Europeans have just relied on the U.S. to fund most of it, to be their defense shield, and that's just not going to work in today's world," Johnson said.

The senator's comments come as some U.S. allies appear reluctant to join efforts to keep the Strait of Hormuz open even as they continue to benefit from American military power elsewhere.

Responding to host Marc Lotter's point that Europe has failed to show reciprocity in Iran while expecting the U.S. to handle the Ukraine war, Johnson said the Islamic Republic remains a clear, present, and long-running danger to the West.

"Iran declared war on us ... 47 years ago," he said.

Johnson described Iran as a destabilizing force in the region, pointing to its missile and drone capabilities, and acknowledged that past administrations have been reluctant to deal with Tehran given the risks of escalation.

"But, at some point in time, we had to act before we no longer could act," Johnson said.

He also stressed that the burden of securing global energy routes should not fall solely on the United States.

"Most of the oil that comes out of the Strait of Hormuz does not come to us," Johnson said.

Instead, he noted, much of it supplies other parts of the world, particularly Asia, which has a direct stake in keeping the waterway open.

Those nations, Johnson said, should recognize the urgency of confronting Iran and ensuring stability in the region.

"They ought to recognize that we need to end the Iranian menace once and for all," he said.

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