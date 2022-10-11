Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Dem Opponent 'Dangerous on Crime,' Dispirits Police

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., told Newsmax that his Democrat opponent challenging his reelection, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, is "dangerous on crime" and "dispiriting to law enforcement."

Johnson specifically warned against Barnes' attempt to frame himself as friendly to local police and tough against crime.

"He's dishonest," he told Tuesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "You can't really believe a word that comes out of his mouth. But that's what we're up against. The left, they lie with impunity. They don't care — the end justifies the means," Johnson pointed out. "Good thing is we have truth on our side."

He further commented on his chances to win in the November midterm elections, as well as other Republicans who are facing Democrats running on the Biden administration's left-wing agenda.

"They're running on lies, distortions, character assassination, the politics of personal destruction. That's all they have," the senator commented. "They can't run on the record. I mean — the 40-year high inflation, record gas prices, skyrocketing crime, an open border, a flow of deadly drugs — they cause all of these things.

"And of course, Mandela Barnes supports all these policies causing Wisconsin families so much pain. They can't run on that. Again, he just lies. And unfortunately, the media amplifies their [Democrats] lies."

According to RealClearPolitics' polling average, Johnson is currently leading Barnes by an average of 2.7 percentage points, 49.3% to 46.6%. That is slightly better than the GOP's estimated prospects at large, who trail Democrats by one point in the generic ballot, according to pollster FiveThirtyEight.

