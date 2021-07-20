Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 'State of Denial' Taking Place on Vaccine Effects

Medical professionals and public health officials shouldn't be in a "state of denial" that there are some people suffering from serious effects from COVID-19 vaccinations, Sen. Ron Johnson said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I am pro-vaccine," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I was a big supporter of Operation Warp Speed. I acknowledge that more than 300 million doses have been administered, most of those without side effects. But I also don't believe we should be in a state of denial."

Johnson was on the program with Missouri dental hygienist Kristi Dobbs, who says she has been suffering from a wide range of ailments after getting her Pfizer vaccines in January.

"I had an immediate reaction at the hospital clinic where the vaccine was administered," Dobbs told Newsmax, noting she was monitored for heart palpitations and high blood pressure and that she still suffers from those issues months later.

"I have tremors in my hands where I can't keep my hands still," Dobbs said. "I have this internal vibration that feels like I have a cell phone stuck inside of me on vibrate all the time. (I have) extreme fatigue, brain fog, swollen lymph nodes, loss of appetite that caused weight loss, problems with temperature regulation, muscle pain, muscle weakness, unexplained skin rashes, and some problems with hypertension and blood pressure. (There are also) nocturnal nighttime convulsions, and irregular menstrual cycles."

Johnson told Newsmax that people like Dobbs deserve to be taken seriously so that some injuries in the future can be avoided, and so that warnings can be put out about some of the potential dangers from the vaccines.

The senator said he's sent letters to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to the Food and Drug Administration in hopes of getting answers for people who have been adversely affected by the vaccines, saying those people feel abandoned by drug companies and federal health agencies.

"I understand we all want the pandemic to be over," he said. "We're all looking for that silver bullet, hoping that the vaccine will be it to end this pandemic ... you shouldn't cast aside these individuals that started experiencing symptoms within minutes."

Johnson said also said he's pressing for transparency in government so people have as much information as possible, and insisted that nobody should be "pressured, coerced, or fear reprisal for refusing any medical treatment, including the COVID vaccine, which let's face it is not fully FDA approved. It's under emergency use authorization."

He added that he hopes the FDA does not rush into final approval of the vaccines, as their observation should take time to determine what impacts are taking place, so "we actually have the time to assess what is actually happening with the vaccines."

