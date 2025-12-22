Roger Stone to Newsmax: GOP Needs Unity, Not Infighting

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone warned conservatives against infighting after the Turning Point USA AmericaFest convention, telling Newsmax on Monday the GOP cannot afford to turn on itself as Democrats prepare an all-out political assault.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Stone praised the event in Phoenix and singled out Vice President JD Vance's remarks as striking the right tone after some conservatives publicly took aim at one another at the gathering.

"JD Vance really set the proper tone," Stone said, describing AmericaFest as "extraordinary" and a source of optimism for the future of the conservative movement.

"It gives you great hope to see 30,000 young people just starting their lifetime of activism," he said. "It gives you great, great encouragement."

Vance emphasized unity and rejected "self-defeating purity tests" in his speech, telling attendees that everyone is welcome in the movement as long as they "love America."

Stone said that message was badly needed, warning that conservatives have a habit of undermining their own cause.

"Unfortunately, conservatives have this tendency to form the firing squad in a circle," Stone said. "I don't think we can afford to do this."

Stone argued the stakes are too high, pointing to what he called a "very determined, extraordinarily corrupt Marxist left" that has taken over the Democratic Party.

"They want to destroy our constitutional freedom," he said, adding that accusations that President Donald Trump has weaponized the justice system are "laughable."

Stone cautioned that Democrats are already positioning themselves for the next congressional battles, naming House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and what he called "the [former Speaker Nancy] Pelosi money machine."

"They have every intention of trying to take control of the House," Stone said, warning that a Democrat majority would turn the final two years of Trump's presidency into "an endless maze of impeachments and phony, baseless investigations."

Stone said Republicans must remain focused and unified, arguing that internal disputes only help political opponents.

"We have bigger fights right now," he said. "Instead of shooting at each other, we need to be wise."

