Roger Stone to Newsmax: Trump's Team 'America First' From Top Down

President-elect Donald Trump has assembled an "extraordinary" team as he is far more involved in selecting an "America first administration top to bottom" than during his first term in office, Roger Stone, a former adviser for Trump, told Newsmax Saturday.

"He's not just looking at Cabinet secretaries, but he's looking at deputy secretaries, assistant secretaries," Stone said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report," adding that while a few of Trump's picks may not have been his own personal choice, "overall, Pam Bondi, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, these people are first-rate."

Further, the incoming administration will understand that the priority is implementing Trump's agenda, not their own, said Stone.

Stone also on Saturday spoke out about the threats reported against Trump and members of his incoming administration.

"What's even more troubling to me is you have Vladimir Putin, of all people, saying that President Trump is still in danger," he said. "The left is so apoplectic, so hysterical at this point, if there hadn't already been two unsuccessful assassination attempts against him, you might call this a conspiracy theory.

"But this is a grave concern of mine, something I pray about every night, which is for the protection of President-elect Trump."

It is a "testimony to his persistence" that Trump has continued.

"They have tried to bankrupt him," he said. "They tried to keep him off the ballot.

"They've tried to jail him. They have tried to kill him ... I still believe that he's in grave danger and I put nothing past the hysterical left."

Meanwhile, Trump has been speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and other world leaders are respecting his "toughness," said Stone.

"Joe Biden was a patsy," Stone said. "His administration exuded nothing but weakness.

"They watched the fiasco in Afghanistan ... the Russians realized that if they invaded Ukraine, there would be no repercussions. The Chinese are tempted to grab Taiwan because they knew Joe Biden was a weakling."

Trump, meanwhile, is using "tariffs as a club" to get the United States' trading partners to the table to make a deal, said Stone.

"I think this is the opening volley by Trump, is the beginning of a master class in negotiation with our adversaries and our trade partners," he added.

