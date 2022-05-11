Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Dems' Abortion Bill 'Egregious Attack' on Unborn

The Women's Health Protection Act, which had not been expected from its inception to get the 60 votes it needed to pass, is the "most egregious attack on unborn babies that we've seen in our lifetime," Sen. Roger Marshall, an obstetrician and gynecologist who has delivered thousands of babies, said on Newsmax before the ballot.

"Just think about the attacks that this bill makes," the Kansas Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "This is an attack on our faith. It is an attack on Christianity. It is an attack on Christian doctors, Christian nurses, and Christian hospitals."

He added that if the legislation would pass, it would mean the nation's hospitals would also be tied up in courts for refusing to do abortions, and doctors and nurses would have to leave because they would not be able to refuse the procedures based on conscientious objections.

"This is absolutely an attack on our faith," said Marshall. "I'm a 'hell no' on this bill."

He added that he doesn't believe there will be 50 votes to pass the "extreme bill," let alone the 60 it needed, and he said he's taking the legislation personally.

"Every day of my life for 30 years, almost every day, I delivered a baby," Marshall said. "I spent an entire lifetime protecting life, trying to help those women that have recurrent miscarriages, and trying to keep those women that have premature labor keeping that baby inside the uterus for maybe a week or two longer. This is very personal to me, and we will be fighting to protect life at all levels."

Meanwhile, protesters are appearing at the homes of Supreme Court justices after a draft document was leaked showing the court may overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion, and Marshall criticized the White House for not condemning the protesters for breaking federal law.

"When violence fits the narrative of the left, the White House, they're quiet," he said. "They turn a deaf ear to it and they swallow their tongues. That's who Joe Biden is. As a leader, he refuses to stand up and say this is wrong. All violence is wrong."

Marshall also spoke out after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's remarks on the economic repercussions of overturning Roe, after she said Tuesday ending abortion rights would be damaging to the economy because with the ruling in place, women are able to "plan and balance their families and careers," and without it, that "increases their odds of living in poverty or need for public assistance."

"I'm just heartbroken," he said. "I hadn't heard this footage before. Is this America or is this Babylon? Was that a United States secretary of Treasury, saying that it's OK to murder people, and murder babies because it helps the women get back to work sooner? Is that what she just said?"

But, Marshall added, "America is listening, and their actions are speaking louder than words, and I think this November we're going to see a change of things up here in D.C."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!