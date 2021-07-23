Blagojevich to Newsmax: Biden Puts Politics 'Above Public Safety'

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich condemned President Joe Biden on Newsmax, saying the president puts politics above public safety.

Appearing Friday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Blagojevich said Biden would "rather put politics above public safety and public health. And I do believe that this new strain of the coronavirus is, in some respects, anyway, connected with what's happening at the border, and he's failing tremendously there because he is a lifetime politician — part of that political establishment in Washington. He's been there nearly 50 years."

Some of what Blagojevich alluded to comes from an NBC News article. According to statements made by the Biden administration in March, Customs and Border Protection did not at the time test migrant children in crowded border facilities for COVID-19.

The New York Post had reported earlier in March that a surge of migrants who were infected with COVID had been released by the Border Patrol into the United States.

At the time, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that "it's clear we need to work more on getting the message out and being very clear, now is not the time to come." Psaki then reiterated the Biden administration's claim that "the majority of people who come to the border are turned away."

"Yes, we have changed the policies of the last administration as it relates to unaccompanied children, but the majority of families, adults, the vast, vast majority are turned away at the border. And that is a message that clearly we need to continue to look for means and ways of getting out, you know, more and more out to the region," she added.

CBP recently released statistics for June at the southwestern border at 188,829 encounters. The report shows a marked and steady increase of encounters from March, which showed 173,265 encounters. So far, no known reports have stated the number of migrants encountered who have tested positive for COVID-19.

