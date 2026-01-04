Robert O'Neill to Newsmax: Maduro Operation 'Flawless'

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill said Sunday on Newsmax that the U.S. operation that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro appeared "about as flawless as you can get in combat," citing the speed, coordination, and precision of the raid.

O'Neill, who helped lead the mission that killed Osama bin Laden, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" that footage released of the Venezuela operation showed what he described as seven preemptive strikes hitting key targets as the assault force inserted, likely using Ospreys and Black Hawks.

He said the timeline was striking, suggesting the team was boots on the ground for less than 30 minutes.

"They're going in there to capture the head of a state, regardless of how he got there, not to kill a terrorist," O'Neill said, calling it a more complex mission that could have broader implications.

He credited the operators on the ground, including Delta Force and supporting personnel, for moving quickly and efficiently.

"The operators on the ground just did a stellar job of getting in there, being quick, grabbing Maduro, his wife and then getting out quickly," O'Neill said.

O'Neill also praised the pilots involved in the mission, calling their work incredible and awarding "10 out of 10 for Delta," extending that praise up to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump.

The operation differed significantly from the bin Laden raid, O'Neill said, because it was focused on capture rather than kill. He noted that reports of gunfire indicated resistance and said such missions demand extreme discipline.

"With a capture like this, it is very complex because shot placement matters, there were obviously exchanges of gunfire, and you really want to know where your bullets are going," he said.

When asked about planning, O'Neill said the preparation likely took weeks. He said forces likely built a replica of the compound where Maduro and his wife were located and walked senior decision-makers through the main plan and numerous contingencies before approval.

"You got to show them what we can do. Here's the perfect plan, here's a contingency, here's a hundred other contingencies," he said. "Assume that's what's going to happen."

O'Neill said U.S. special operations forces have been operating at a high tempo since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and are trained to anticipate worst-case scenarios.

He said the timing and extraction, including returning to what he described as a flattop, highlighted the professionalism of the force.

"Very impressive," O'Neill said. "And the further we get away from this, the more we're going to realize the gravity of what went down."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com