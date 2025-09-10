WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Robert Malone to Newsmax: Kirk Was 'Future President Material'

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 07:57 PM EDT

Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Robert Malone told Newsmax that Kirk was "was future president material."

"He was absolutely committed to being kind, and I was just discussing this with my wife, that he was future president material. This man was a brilliant leader, and he's been taken out, and we don't yet know what motivated the shooter. But there is absolutely an environment of generating hate and anger as part of an effort, I believe, to mobilize a base of support," Malone said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Malone, who recently testified before Congress over the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, said those on the political left engage in "psychological projection" to mask their own motives.

"We saw it, and I experienced it with Sen. Blumenthal, who called for my resignation from a volunteer position because of three different memes that I posted.

"One having to do with basically Russian roulette as a metaphor for random chance with strong significant outcomes, and two that we're poking fun at.

"There is absolutely no merit to that. But it's another example of what we see again and again coming from this opposition, which is psychologically projection."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


