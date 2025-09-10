Dr. Robert Malone to Newsmax: Kirk Was 'Future President Material'

Turning Point USA founder and CEO Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Robert Malone told Newsmax that Kirk was "was future president material."

"He was absolutely committed to being kind, and I was just discussing this with my wife, that he was future president material. This man was a brilliant leader, and he's been taken out, and we don't yet know what motivated the shooter. But there is absolutely an environment of generating hate and anger as part of an effort, I believe, to mobilize a base of support," Malone said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Malone, who recently testified before Congress over the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, said those on the political left engage in "psychological projection" to mask their own motives.

"We saw it, and I experienced it with Sen. Blumenthal, who called for my resignation from a volunteer position because of three different memes that I posted.

"One having to do with basically Russian roulette as a metaphor for random chance with strong significant outcomes, and two that we're poking fun at.

"There is absolutely no merit to that. But it's another example of what we see again and again coming from this opposition, which is psychologically projection."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com