Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Rebuild Palisades 'Right Way'

Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin told Newsmax on Thursday that the deadly Pacific Palisades fires were preventable and that local and state officials abandoned residents in the aftermath.

The comments came hours after both senators held a field hearing on the ground in the devastated community.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Scott said testimony from residents and experts revealed systemic failures that left seniors and families unprotected as the fires swept through the Palisades.

"We've had some great witnesses today," Scott said. "We got to find out what happened here for the victims, especially the seniors that died out here. It's wrong.

"This fire should have been able to be prevented. They should have been able to help each of these families so their homes didn't burn down."

Scott said the damage remained stunning months later.

"We took a tour this morning — you drive through, and there's almost nothing being rebuilt," he said. "You can't get a permit, and the permits cost a fortune."

He said the community will need federal assistance, but emphasized Republicans would insist on responsible rebuilding.

"The federal government is going to be asked to be a partner. We're going to do that," Scott said. "We're going to make sure this community gets rebuilt the right way. So we don't waste federal money."

Johnson was even more direct, telling Newsmax the fires were the result of political failure at the state and local level.

"The one thing we learned here is that this fire didn't have to happen," Johnson said. "It happened because of gross incompetence, gross negligence on the part of elected officials at the state and local level."

Johnson said residents felt abandoned after initial promises made by California leaders faded once media attention subsided.

"The people here in Palisades — they've been abandoned by their elected officials," Johnson said.

"They made all these promises right afterwards, but then they just walked away. We're like the first people who have come here for months."

He singled out California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom for what he called mismanagement.

"This is gross incompetence, gross negligence on the part of Gov. Newsom," Johnson said. "God help us if he's ever elected president of the United States."

