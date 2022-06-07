Rep. Hudson to Newsmax: Dems, White House Have No Plan on Inflation

The Biden administration keeps making excuses about the spiraling inflation that has hit all segments of the economy, but they and Democrats don't have a plan to fix it, Rep. Richard Hudson said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"Republicans have a plan," the North Carolina Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Our plan is to get people back to work and to stop that out-of-control spending. You know, the Republican study committee is coming out with a budget this week that will balance in seven years. That's the kind of fiscal responsibility we need to get this country back on the right path."

His comments come after Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen Tuesday told Congress that she and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had wrongly referred to the nation's inflation rates as "transitory," as she had not anticipated ongoing COVID variants or the impacts on food and energy coming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"She's certainly got some explaining to do," said Hudson. "Inflation is now costing the average American household $5,200 extra a year. We're at a 40-year high. And even the San Francisco Fed recently said that the reason we're experiencing high inflation is because government spending is out of control … Biden's policies are directly causing this inflation."

Hudson also commented on the ongoing discussions being held in an attempt to reach a bipartisan agreement on school safety laws, and he said there would be "absolutely an opportunity," but the House Democrats and members of the mainstream media are "framing this debate as a choice" with just two options.

"Either you're for gun control, or you want to do nothing and let children continue to die," he said of those options. "And it's a false choice."

But the other option would be to "do something that matters," said Hudson.

"We've come to the table with eight or nine policy alternatives," he said. "I've got legislation I'm dropping this week that puts $1 billion towards grants for schools to hire in-school resource officers, $1 billion towards hiring more guidance counselors so we can intervene with children, and $5 billion towards the Stop School Violence Act. [That] is a bill we had signed into law in 2018 that gives money to harden schools, to train for active shooter scenarios, and to train school officials and students on how to identify these children who are troubled."

But gun control alone won't work, Hudson insisted, adding that "if gun control works, Chicago would be the safest city in America."

