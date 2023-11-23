Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Israel Exchange Bad Idea

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday he is not in favor of the deal to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners that was negotiated with the help of the Biden administration.

The deal calls for at least 50 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 terrorist attack to be released during a four-day pause in fighting between the sides, with Israel releasing 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and minors. The exchange is expected to begin Friday.

"I'm not a big fan of exchanging hostages," McCormick told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" guest host Carl Higbie. "We've been on the short end of that many times, plus it encourages them to do it again."

McCormick brought up Russia, which detained women's pro basketball player Brittney Griner on a drug charge, releasing her only in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as the "Merchant of Death."

"We've seen it with other countries. When you reward them for that bad behavior, they just do it again," McCormick said. "Look at Russia. Every time they give up some person [they have] in custody, they find another reason, whether it be a reporter or somebody who just happens to be working there on a contract or basketball player for weed.

"Whatever it is, they're going to grab it; they're going to ask for billions of dollars, going to ask for exchange of hostages. It's a bad idea."

