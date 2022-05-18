Dr. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: US Is Power for People, Not Govt

Democrats' approach to governance in America is antithetical to a government for the people, Georgia GOP House candidate Dr. Rich McCormick told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"You look at the history of government, they always have a reason to increase their power," McCormick, an emergency room doctor, told "John Bachman Now." "Whether it be a war, whether it be environmental change, or a virus – they've always used it to increase their power, to increase their holds, increase their taxes, their spending – any time they're able to overreach.

"This is the problem and this is what the government has been designed not to do in the United States."

McCormick, who is running in the GOP House primary for Georgia's 6th District, denounced Dr. Anthony Fauci's claim he is opposed to mandates after years of advocating for them under the guise of COVID.

"A very dishonest statement," McCormick told co-hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza, who asked if McCormick would call for Fauci to be fired were McCormick elected to Congress.

"Absolutely," McCormick, a former Marine and a self-proclaimed "outsider," said. "I think anybody who wants to increase government control and decrease the power of the people doesn't understand what the United States was founded on."

McCormick leads his crowded Georgia GOP primary by a wide margin in polling and fundraising in the district northeast of Marietta, Georgia.

He hailed his ability to win the seat currently held by Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., who is now running for reelection in Georgia's 7th District.

"Relationships really trump politics," McCormick said, equating growing the Republican Party to growing membership at a church.

"If you're gonna grow the church, you grow it one relationship at a time, you befriend people, you make sure that people understand that the conservative values that we have actually apply to all people," he continued. "I think conservative values apply to minorities better than the liberal counterparts that have really ruined the inner city, have really never delivered their promises."

The Georgia primary concludes Tuesday, May 24.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!