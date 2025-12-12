Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Dems Play Politics With ACA Subsidies

Rep. Rich McCormick warned Friday that Democrats are pressing to extend the Affordable Care Act subsidies not to fix healthcare, but to gain a political edge ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Appearing on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America,” the Georgia Republican said the push on Capitol Hill amounts to “playing games with people’s lives” while ignoring much-needed healthcare reform.

Even if the subsidies — which expire at the end of the year — were extended, McCormick said the Democrats are misleading people on how widespread the impact would be.

“It's only going to affect 7% of the population,” he said. “Instead of their premiums going up by 18%, it will only go up by 14%.

“Unfortunately, if [the Democrats] got exactly what they wanted, it's still the wrong answer,” McCormick said. “It's still not going to affect most Americans and the ones that it does, it's not going to give them the answers that those people want.”

Healthcare costs are going to continue to climb regardless of whether the ACA subsidies are continued or not, the congressman said.

“They think that this is going to be the exact same thing they had before – it's not,” he said. “Premiums are going up every single year. It's the biggest inflationary cost to Americans, the most expensive thing they have in their lives.”

Democrats, he argued, are seeking a one-sided outcome rather than genuine bipartisan compromise.

“If you're going to make a compromise, it has to be a compromise,” McCormick said. “They're trying to rule from the minority.”

According to McCormick, Democrats want to extend the subsidies without addressing broader structural problems in the system.

“They want to extend the premium tax credits without any other reform to healthcare whatsoever,” he said.

The Georgia Republican accused Democrats of intentionally allowing the issue to fester because they believe voter frustration could help them politically.

“They think it's going to be an advantage to them in the midterms,” McCormick said, adding that Democrats refuse to confront “a horrible system right now full of waste, fraud and abuse.”

Asked how the fight could affect Republicans heading into the midterms, McCormick said “it has the potential to be catastrophic.”

“That's what worries me and that's why the Democrats are actually using this,” he said. “They used the government shutdown to try to change the narrative, to try to make this about healthcare, when, in actuality, it wasn't about healthcare.

“This is all by design to cause a failure that they did and then blame it on us,” McCormick added. “They're masters at it.”

