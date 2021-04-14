Amb. Ric Grenell to Newsmax TV: 'We're Not Gonna Have a Recall' in California

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Amb. Ric Grenell predicted on Newsmax TV that California Gov. Gavin Newsom would not be recalled.



"Christine Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi's daughter) said two weeks ago. We're not gonna have a recall."

Grenell outlined on "Stinchfield" that if the recall were to be official, Newsom would resign, the lieutenant governor would become governor, and then the recall would go away. But Grenell also states there was a leak from the Newsom people that outlined a different strategy.



"Well, Dianne Feinstein could be retiring. This is the new gossip. And if she retires, then Gavin Newsom will get to appoint the senator. And guess who he's thinking of appointing, himself. And so he would become the U. S senator, and then the recall would go away."

Grenell went on to say despite talks of a recall amongst the national media; we wouldn't know for sure if there was going to be a recall until August or September. And if it goes to an election in November, Grenell states, "We're not actually having an election. It's going to be all mail-in ballots."

Grenell's concern is that liberal policies are collapsing the state. They're talking about putting a homeless encampment on the beach...I mean, we live on the ocean, and we're told, don't water your lawn, and try to take quick showers. We have rolling blackouts every year. We have incredible wildfires that take over the state because we can't clean up the brush, and we don't allow [the] timber industry to come in and do so."

Grenell, who has residency in California, has been mentioned in political circles as a potential candidate for governor. Grenell did not commit if he will be running.

