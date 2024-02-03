Ric Grenell to Newsmax: 'Of Course' US Is at War With Iran

The current U.S. strikes on targets in Yemen mark the "third failure" of the Biden administration, which has messaged to the full region that the bombings will last over days, and his denials of being at war with Iran are false, former acting Director of National Intelligence and ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Saturday.

"From the Pentagon to the White House we have individuals doing backflips to try to be nice to the Iranian regime," Grenell said on Newsmax's "The Count." "They're saying we are not at war with Iran. That's ridiculous. Of course, we are. Iran is funding the Houthis. Iran is funding Hezbollah. Iran is funding Hamas. It doesn't take a rocket science to know this. You don't have to be a member of the Council on Foreign Relations to know these basic facts."

The attacks, he added, show yet another failure by the Biden administration.

"First we have the failure of diplomacy," Grenell said. "We've seen the failure of diplomacy in Ukraine and now throughout the Middle East. We see this as a failure of the Biden administration's Iran policy where we took off the sanctions and now have fed the regime in Iran hundreds of billions of dollars in sanctions relief, credit, and cash."

And now, by bombing the Houthi rebels, President Joe Biden is marking another failure, Grenell said, pointing out that during the Trump administration, the Iran-backed fighters were on the terrorism list.

Biden, though, removed the Houthis from the list, saying that they were not a terrorist organization, but "now we're bombing them," said Grenell.

It's all another example of how the administration decided it "should do just the opposite" of what former President Donald Trump had done, including on the economy, gas prices, drilling, and foreign policy, said Grenell.

"All Joe Biden had to do was keep the Trump policies on the border and keep the Trump policies on foreign policy, and we wouldn't have had multiple wars," said Grenell.

Meanwhile, the administration is terming its strikes as being made as "self-defense" against attacks on U.S. troops and facilities in Syria and Iraq, and Grenell said the White House is deliberately stirring up chaos in the situation.

"It's going to get worse because the Biden administration is messing up as we speak," said Grenell. The media is also not pushing back on the Biden administration, and has allowed it to "keep messing up," said Grenell, "So the Biden administration literally, without having consequences for their terrible policies, continues in these bad ways."

