Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Iran Flush With Cash to Fund Wars

Iran is flush with cash, thanks to the Biden-Harris administration, and doing what it does: making war, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Newsmax on Thursday.

Grenell said on "American Agenda," that according to a 2019 New York Times story, Iran's proxies like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis were quiet at the time because they weren't getting paid.

Grenell said those terror groups "were literally bankrupt."

"They weren't able to go out and do their terror because their paychecks are bouncing," he said. "And this New York Times story highlighted the fact that Donald Trump's sanctions on Iran were working. We had them bankrupt."

Grenell said that all changed in 2021.

"When the Biden-Harris team came in and changed the Trump policy, and offered Iran a chance to come into the international community, drop the sanctions, [Iran] got massive amounts of economic development because the sanctions were dropped. To the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars in sanctions, relief, cash and credit," he said.

"Remember, we gave them $6 billion for a hostage swap. So you can't be surprised that we get more war when Iran was flush with cash. This is what Iran does. They produce war."

Grenell said the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah will likely escalate because Hezbollah "clearly has enough money from Iran, from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to continue these wars.

"We need to have a peace deal, and we have to remember that Donald Trump delivered Arab-Israeli peace, not war," he said.

