Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Dems Must Meet GOP Halfway on Bills

Congressional Democrats must step back from the "radical far-left" and meet Republicans halfway if they expect to get anything accomplished, given the close majorities their parties hold in the House and Senate, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said on Newsmax Monday while discussing his expectations for President Joe Biden's economic agenda and the upcoming bill votes.

"I think there's an overarching issue within the Democrat leadership," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "This is not Barack Obama's 2008. They don't control the House and the Senate with the margins they did during that era."

Further, President Joe Biden is not the president that Obama was, said Reschenthaler, noting that Obama would have been whipping votes for the legislation all weekend, but Biden spent his time at Camp David.

"They have to realize one they don't have the scenario they did in 2008," said Reschenthaler.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pushed the vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to Thursday, allowing time for more negotiations on the $3.5 trillion spending bill so that both measures can advance. The Senate passed the infrastructure bill last month.

But Reschenthaler said that if he were to bet on the matter, he would say that the spending bill won't come up for a vote this week.

He also said he doesn't think that there is a way to pay for the spending bill and that it will result in inflation after the push by the administration to raise taxes.

"You actually do not have the increase in revenue because the economy is stunted, and it could possibly even retract with this inflation," said Reschenthaler, adding that the bill calls for the establishment of several new government programs, but the funding for them expires in three or four years.

"It's going to be incredibly hard to retract the government program, so they're playing games with the numbers here," said Reschenthaler. "This is not going to be paid for ... growing your GDP is the only way you increase government revenue."

Meanwhile, Reschenthaler filed an amendment calling to defund the Eco Health Alliance, which had funneled money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"Dr. [Anthony] Fauci circumvented an Obama/Biden era rule, which said you could not fund what's called the gain of function research," said Reschenthaler. "Fauci and the NIH (National Institute of Health) actually circumvented the will of the elected officials ... we need it to stop. We need to stop unelected career bureaucrats like Fauci from circumventing the will of elected officials, whether they be Republicans or Democrats. This amendment goes a long way to making sure that happens."

