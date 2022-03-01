Rep. Bacon to Newsmax: Russian Oil 'Stained With Ukrainian Blood'

The United States' sanctions on Russia deserve some fair marks, but the country continues to buy Russian oil, Rep. Don Bacon said Tuesday on Newsmax.

Bacon explained that purchasing the oil pumps millions of dollars into the invaders' economy, and President Joe Biden is failing to stop that from happening.

"America is buying $15 million of Russian oil a day and every gallon or every barrel of oil that we buy is stained with Ukrainian blood right now," the Nebraska Republican said on "National Report."

"We should be doing everything we can to cut Russia off at the knees economically and domestically. That's the one thing I think [where] Biden has failed, and we're still buying Russian energy."

Bacon said that other than the oil issue, he would give Biden a "B" grade on the sanctions, particularly after the president added more to the list. He added that the U.S. should have sent better weapons to Ukraine before Russia invaded it, not after.

At this point, Bacon said, Russian President Vladimir Putin has become a "cornered rat," and the sanctions from the U.S. and its allies will hurt him.

"He's desperate, but we've got to stay resolute," the congressman said. "I think we're doing the right thing. In the end, we need to put Russia on its knees economically and teach them a lesson. This is unacceptable what Russia is doing. This indiscriminate bombing of cities is unacceptable."

Bacon said he will attend Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday and believes the president should speak about the 40-year, record-high inflation rates, as that is the main issue for most Americans.

"The average family has lost about $300 in buying power because of inflation," Bacon said. "What it is, is the government spent too much money, particularly with that COVID bill that was passed in March. That was $1.9 trillion thrown into the economy. Larry Summers, who was the secretary of the Treasury for Bill Clinton, and then also worked in the Obama administration, warned the Biden team that that bill would trigger inflation, and he was right, unfortunately."

Bacon said he also wanted Biden to speak about the national surge in crime, another top issue for most Americans.

"Crime is up about 45% going back two years total, and in a lot of major cities, people are being victimized," Bacon said.

Part of the issue is that there are some Democrats talking about defunding the police, and ended up spurring anger against law enforcement, Bacon said.

"Now we have a lot of very liberal prosecutors who have embraced this cashless bail," he said. "They're releasing violent people back on the streets."

Democrats also are targeting qualified immunity provisions for police officers, and that is a problem because those rules protect officers from frivolous lawsuits," Bacon said. "You cannot keep good police if you're removing qualified immunity, and that is in the Democrats' platform. It's unacceptable."

