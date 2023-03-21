Gov. Little to Newsmax: People Fleeing Blue States for Idaho

Idaho Gov. Brad Little told Newsmax on Tuesday that Americans were leaving Democratic-ran cities and states in droves for more conservative ones like his own.

Joining "The Chris Salcedo Show," the Republican governor highlighted measures taken under his tenure that have led to the state becoming one of the fastest-growing in the country.

"Refugees are coming from Democratic states into Idaho because of our job growth, population growth, business formation, opportunity enhancers like the fact that we're the least-regulated state," he explained.

Little also stressed that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) policies were foreign to Idaho, with "back to back to back tax cuts" and rebates present instead.

But with more states adopting DEI and ESG, the governor suggested that other Republican-controlled states could enact fiduciary duty requirements similar to Idaho's for their own pension systems.

"We basically have a policy to where the money that we've got, either in our pension fund or our endowment fund, is maximizing it [profit]," Little stated. "If you're a trustee of the state as I am, you're violating the trust doctrine by not getting the maximum return."

Most migrants fleeing to Idaho are from neighboring states like California, Oregon, and Washington. According to the U.S. census, the state grew 17.3% from 2010 to 2020, primarily in the Treasure Valley region.

Another one of the reasons for the movement, he stressed, was Idaho's school choice opportunities which rank amongst the "top three" of states in the nation.

"You are not isolated by your zip code — what school you go to. You can move from a charter school to homeschooling, to a public school, to a public school in another area," Little said.

"The fact that we've had all this competition is the reason our test scores are going up," he added.

