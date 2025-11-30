Rep. Fine to Newsmax: 2-Point Plan to Hold Universities Accountable

Rep. Randy Fine told Newsmax on Sunday that he has a two-point plan for the best way to ensure accountability and promote safe learning environments at universities that receive federal funding.

The Florida Republican told Newsmax's "Conversations with Nancy Brinker" that we should "demand that our universities treat antisemitism the same way they treat racism.

"We don't have widespread racism problems at our universities because for 50, 60 years universities in their conduct codes and their speech codes have regulated it to make their university safe for Black students."

The congressman, who is on both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Education Committee, reiterated that "we need those same codes applied to Jewish students. That would solve a lot of the problems."

Fine said "The second thing that we need to do is we have to require that American universities serve Americans.

"These universities like to claim that they are private institutions, but the fact of the matter is they are dependent on federal largesse — whether it is student loans or grants or other forms of federal funding — to stay in existence.

"And we need to say to these universities — if you are going to expect the federal government to keep [you] in business, 90% of your students must come from the United States."

The congressman insisted that "these two things would solve most of the problems."

