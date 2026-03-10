Rep. Randy Fine to Newsmax: Dems' Hatred of US Exposed in Iran Vote

Democrats' hatred of America was on display when 53 members of the party recently voted against a resolution declaring Iran the world's leading sponsor of terrorism, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Speaking on "Wake Up America Early," Fine said the vote revealed what he described as a troubling alignment within the Democratic Party against U.S. interests at a time of escalating global threats.

"Fifty-three Democrats last week voted against a three-line resolution that said Iran was the leading sponsor of terrorism in the world," Fine told host Alex Kraemer.

"It didn't even say we should go to war with them. It just said the Iranian regime is bad, and 53 Democrats wouldn't vote for that."

Fine argued the vote reflects a deeper ideological divide in Washington.

"Why? It gets back to the other issue," he said. "They hate America. They stand with foreigners. They stand with Muslim terrorists. They don't stand with Americans."

Iran has long been identified by U.S. officials and analysts as a major state sponsor of terrorism, backing terrorist groups across the Middle East, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

The State Department has repeatedly cited Tehran's support for such organizations as destabilizing to the region and threatening to U.S. allies.

Fine also defended strong action against Iran's military ambitions, warning that the regime has spent decades threatening the United States while pursuing advanced weapons capabilities.

"When a country is screaming at you for 47 years, 'death to America,' you ought to believe them," Fine said, noting concerns that Iran has pursued nuclear weapons and missile systems capable of delivering them.

The Florida Republican also criticized Democrats on domestic security issues, accusing them of prioritizing illegal immigration over the safety of American citizens.

Fine said policies favored by Democrats weaken border enforcement and undermine federal efforts to remove individuals who are in the country illegally.

"The reason they keep this part of the government closed is because its job is to deport foreigners who are not supposed to be in this country," Fine said. "They don't care about you. They care about them."

Fine also took aim at political leaders, such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who downplay threats from Islamist extremism while focusing criticism on Americans exercising their First Amendment rights.

The congressman's comments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and renewed debate in Washington over U.S. national security priorities, including border enforcement and America's response to Iran's regional activities.

