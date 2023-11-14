×
Tags: rand paul | mitch mcconnell | joe biden | ukraine | russia | china | debt

Sen. Paul to Newsmax: McConnell Balking Populi, US Can't Support Abroad

Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer at a hearing
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 November 2023 09:59 PM EST

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is siding with President Joe Biden's and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's interests in directing funding away from domestic problems to pursue conflicts abroad, such as in the case of Russia, China, and Iran.

Reacting to a clip from McConnell, who suggested the comprised states are tantamount to a new "axis of evil," Paul tells "Eric Bolling The Balance" that "I think Sen. McConnell is siding with Biden and with Schumer on this, and I think he doesn't represent conservatives or Kentucky rather that well. Because folks in Kentucky think we've got some problems at home, and we don't need to be sending borrowed money abroad."

"It's not a conservative notion to borrow money from China to send it to Ukraine. There is no extra money," Paul adds. "There's no rainy day fund. There is no surplus fund to draw from. It's all got to be borrowed. So I think it's a big mistake for McConnell to be siding with Biden and Schumer on this, and I think people at home aren't happy with it."

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

