Sen. Paul to Newsmax: 'Dangerous' for Biden to Answer Foreign Policy Questions

It's "dangerous" for President Joe Biden to offer comments on foreign policy, such as his statement that the United States would intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan, Sen. Rand Paul said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"I do think it's dangerous for President Biden to speak extemporaneously on foreign policy because so often things are said that don't take into account the history of the interactions between the countries, nor do they take into account exactly what our policy is," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"I think he should have either teleprompter notes or some strong notes or say, I'll get back to you after I consult with my staff," Paul added. "That's embarrassing, but it's even more embarrassing what we're seeing on the world stage."

But when asked if he thinks the United States should commit troops or other military assets to Taiwan if China attacks, Paul said he thinks that the less that's said about it, the better.

"I think that the response of the world to Russia going into a part of the world that they consider being part of their country, Ukraine, is to make them a pariah and to have such an embargo that they're going to feel it economically … I think there are lessons to be learned from that," said Paul. "But I think the less said about the specifics of it, the better because it's a confusing and complicated dance."

Traditionally, the United States has avoided making an explicit guarantee of security to Taiwan, and the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act does not require the U.S. to step in militarily to defend the country. However, it is American policy to ensure Taiwan can defend itself.

"Frankly there's just not an easy way to say exactly what this is or isn't other than what's been written down already from the 1970s," said Paul. "Some of it began with the opening to China with [Richard] Nixon. Some of it was codified under [Jimmy] Carter, but there hasn't been a great rush to modify or change that, or overcome that in some way because there has not been an easy solution."

The hope, he added, is that the two countries will continue to be peaceful neighbors that enjoy the benefits of trade.

"Taiwan produces a lot of semiconductors for the world," said Paul. "We use them, but so does China as well and it would not be in China's economic interest to disrupt that and destroy the great engine of production that is Taiwan. I think there are a lot of things that need to be emphasized that what would be or are still in the self-interest in the best interests of China."

The senator also discussed his grilling of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the now-stopped Disinformation Governance Board.

"I'm hoping it's gone and gone for good," he said "They say it's suspended. But whether or not it's lurking in hibernation or if it is going to come roaring back. We don't know for certain. But what we do know is that when the government decides what disinformation is, it often has a secondary motive or a motive of trying to squelch the opposition."

