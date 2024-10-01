Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Our Enemies Know 'Now Is the Time to Strike'

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that with multiple failed policies at home and abroad, America's enemies know "now is the time to strike."

In the past week, the U.S. has seen the catastrophic Hurricane Helene wreak havoc across six states leaving at least 140 casualties while Iran has launched another direct missile attack on Israel. Norman said that "the weakness of this administration" is evident by the lack of action across the globe.

"None of this took place under the Trump administration. And they can see now is the time to strike. We saw with the Russian plane that came very close to an F-16 but it's going to escalate," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Norman concluded by saying that the current election "cannot come quick enough" and that our enemies will not be so bold under Trump," adding "Our enemies are taking advantage of this situation and they think they can gain not only assets, but get America back on its heels, which is unfortunate for our country."

