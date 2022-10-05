Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Cut Pay for Congress Until Budget Passed

Members of Congress should be forced to take a pay cut every day until the government is fully funded, Rep. Ralph Norman said on Newsmax on Wednesday while discussing legislation he's introduced on the issue.

"In the private sector, if you don't do the job, you don't go to work," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Politicians should have the same outcome. This continuing resolution is just a stopgap measure to fund the government, and we've had all year to work on coming up with budget numbers."

President Joe Biden on Friday signed the continuing resolution to fund the government through Dec. 1 and to avoid a government shutdown. But Norman's bill calls for reducing lawmakers' pay by one 1% for every day a continuing resolution, not a balanced budget, is used to keep the government open.

"The president submits his budget, and then we work on it, but for 26 consecutive years, Congress has not funded the government on time," Norman said. "That is inexcusable, especially with the fact that we've got $31 trillion in debt and counting. The taxpayers do not deserve this."

In a statement his office released about the legislation, Norman said this is the fifth year in a row that "not a single funding bill has been signed into law by the start of the fiscal year on October 1, [but] Congress has enacted continuing resolutions in 43 of the last 46 fiscal years."

Norman told Newsmax that this year's spending has not gone through regular order, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "thinks she's the ruler and can just submit things."

Members of Congress would also be blocked under the bill from going on taxpayer-funded trips around the world until a budget agreement is reached, said Norman.

He added that he doesn't know if his bill has a chance, but "if we never put it up, we have zero chance, and this is highlighting it with the public."

