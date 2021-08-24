Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden Has 'Given in to the Taliban' on Deadline

It's "unacceptable" for President Joe Biden to stand by the Aug. 31 deadline for pulling Americans and allies out of Afghanistan, Rep. Ralph Norman told Newsmax Tuesday.

"We've given in to the Taliban," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "We're considering voting on the budget this afternoon. Why are we not having full guns gone to try to get these people out of Afghanistan that have served with us? They defended Americans. It's a complete advocation of leadership."

Norman said he participated in an intelligence meeting on Tuesday, and Republicans and Democrats who had flown missions or had been in troops on the ground in Afghanistan said it is impossible to get the Americans out by the deadline.

"All we have heard is excuses," said Norman. "They blamed the Afghan soldiers, but those who served with them defended them ... it is an open view that other countries are having that we're weak."

He also called it "revolting" that the Taliban now has access to billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment due to the negligence of the Biden administration.

Norman's comments came in response to a breakdown Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., gave about the weapons that have been seized.

Banks said during a press conference with GOP leaders Tuesday that the Taliban has access to more than $85 billion in equipment, including 75 vehicles, more than 200 airplanes and helicopters, and more than 600 small arms and light weapons.

"This shouldn't happen," said Norman. "You don't set dates that you can't meet, particularly when you have lives at stake."

But Biden is "ready to just give in to the Taliban and let the Americans and the Christians and so many others get their throats slit," said Norman.

He added that lawmakers were only given 30 minutes to ask questions during their intelligence meeting,

"This president is incapable," said Norman. "He needs to resign. The blood is going to be on his hands when the murders start occurring ... America does not realize what's coming our way."

