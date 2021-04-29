Rep. Donalds to Newsmax TV: Systemic Racism's Home is With the White Liberal Left

The white liberal left are the ones that are the most intolerant in our society says Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

Donalds told Monday's "Chris Salcedo Show" on Newsmax TV, “Let's be very clear, when it comes to race in America today, the American left is completely intolerant.”

“They are weaponizing race in our politics today to push their agenda.” he added,

Curiously, a recent study by the Atlantic found that “the most politically intolerant Americans” tend be white, highly educated urban progressives, the study essentially agreed with Donalds’ assessment, reported the OCR.

“When I had to deal with people who were highly intolerant on the color of my skin, most of it by far today comes from the American left, specifically white liberals, because the ideas I espouse, the things that I believe-- are in an anathema to them,” he said.

The liberal progressive left “believes that all black men and all black people, should be liberals because of what Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ) did by signing the Civil Rights Act back in ‘64-‘65, additionally with the Voting Rights Act, he said.

But, you’re out until you’re in.

“The only time they love on you-- is when they agree with you,” he said.

“That's not an open society, that’s not a society of ‘true liberalism’ where people are allowed to be who they are, and say what they feel, what they believe, what they want to believe, he added.

“That is intolerant.”

“That is fascism.”

“If you want to be totally honest with it,” he said.

The President of the United States was the author of the ‘94 Crime bill that is on his record and he talks about systemic racism all the time.

“Joe Biden, you been in government 50 years where you been, man. You should be fixing It, should have fixed it already if it’s such a problem," he said.

Donalds says liberals will never debate conservatives point by point.

“Because if they have to actually debate their agenda point by point with our agenda, the conservative agenda, they lose and they lose big. I mean, it's not even close, it’s a wipe out, it's a shellacking-- so they have to weaponize race in order to get their point across,” he said.

“That's what's so disgusting."

"Because Americans understand that our history, when it comes to race is very toxic, it's dark, it's a dark history-- but we are a significantly better country today than we were 50 years ago, 100 years ago, or 150 years ago, he said.