Dennis Prager to Newsmax: Carlson Will Do 'Something Good' for US

Conservative broadcaster Dennis Prager told Newsmax Friday that whatever happens, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson "will do something good" for America.

"Everyone who was watching this knows those three options: On his own, join something, or create something new," Prager said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Friday. "All I can say is he has tremendous prestige and power in this regard. I think he loves the country, and therefore I think he will do something that is good for it; that's all I will speculate about."

The conservative cable news network abruptly "parted ways" with its highest-rated anchor on Monday, saying in a statement, "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday April 21."

Carlson put out a brief video on Twitter Wednesday night at the time that his normal show would have started thanking supporters and criticizing the "stupid debates" taking place on the air.

"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country and decent people who really care about what's true," Carlson said in the video. "The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are."

He signed off with a cryptic "See you soon."

"Where can you still find Americans saying true things?" he said. "There aren't many places left, but there are some, and that's enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope. See you soon."

Prager said he could not speculate on why the network got rid of its prized prime-time host and top-rated show, causing a backlash and huge loss of viewers.

"We would think that if they cared about this massive loss in viewership and money's worth of their stock, I presume, the corporation might well regret it," Prager said. "If we don't know what animated the decision, we can't know whether they regret it, and that's the most honest answer I think everybody can give."

Prager said that while those on the left may be celebrating Carlson's departure now, they may end up not being as happy if he returns in a different form.

"I am not a dyed in the wool optimist or pessimist. I try to be a realist," Prager said. "I'm not sure that [the left] will be all that thrilled. Eventually he is going to either make something of his own, go out on his own, or join something that exists."

