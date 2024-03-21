Ousted Planet Fitness Member to Newsmax: On 'Mission' for Women

An Alaska women booted from Planet Fitness after taking a photo of a transgender woman shaving in a female locker room told Newsmax on Thursday the experience has fueled her "mission" to protect the right of women to "feel safe" in gender-specific spaces.

Patricia Silva, in an exclusive interview on National Report, recounted her confrontation with the trans fitness member in a video that immediately went viral.

"I counted to 10 because I wanted to be calm," Silva said. "And as I walked out, I noticed [a] girl sitting on the corner. She was a young girl… wrapped in the towel. She appeared to be very terrified at this man in her locker room.

"I said, 'You know, you're a man with a penis … you need to leave.' And he argued with me, and said 'I'm LGB. I'm transitioning and I can stay.'

"And as I walked out the front door, I stood at the edge of the bathroom because I wanted … everybody in the building to hear me. So I said, 'Excuse me, there's a man in the women's locker room, shaving his face and it's not OK.' … I walked outside and I video'd that message."

Planet Fitness promptly canceled her membership, triggering backlash, with the company losing $400 million in value since controversy.

"God knows that we have hit rock bottom in America, and it doesn't have to be this when it doesn't have to stay this way," Silva said. "The sad part about this whole thing is that man can walk up to this desk and he can say he's a man, and you're not asking for a government ID that I can tell.

"This guy might be just fine. He might not be a perpetrator. But guess what? He's a man, he was born [male], and he should choose not to be in the women's locker room, and that is my heart."

According to Silva, a friend said that the next day, the trans member had "one of the employees, [a] woman from the front desk … in the room with him to protect him, to let the women walking in the gym know that he has authority to be there."

"What are my rights?" Silva said. "I would like an investigation over this man walking in Planet Fitness and with the authority to go into the bathroom without any validation that he is a man or … female. And they basically told me I had no rights, that he has every right because he identifies as a girl. …I took that picture to show the community. I was bringing awareness to Fairbanks."

Silva added: "It's going to be more than that for me now. This is my mission. I'm a very passionate, very compassionate, also. I believe that this person has the right to have an establishment where he [can] feel safe. And it is not in the women's bathroom."

Silva also blamed the Biden administration for having "opened the floodgates to allow these things to happen."

"There's a solution for every problem. There is an answer for every question, and what we need to do with that is go to the root of it," she said. "Where'd it come from? It came from the Biden administration that said we are going to open the floodgates."