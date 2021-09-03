Leyla Pirnie to Newsmax: Anti-Abortion Law Something Texans Wanted

Political strategist Leyla Pirnie on Friday hailed Texas' new abortion law, telling Newsmax it was something Texans wanted.

''I'm so proud on this day to be a Texan, and I'm so happy that we have senators like Sen. [Bryan] Hughes who actually stands up for what Texans want. It's so refreshing to see Republicans take a stand,'' the Harvard graduate and CEO of Billie Public Relations said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Texas law banning most abortions in the state, a move blasted by President Joe Biden and other Democrats.

The law bans abortions in Texas once a fetal heartbeat has been detected, usually about six weeks into pregnancy.

The bill was drafted by Hughes with the goal of frustrating efforts to challenge it in federal court. On a split 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal filed by more than 20 abortion providers throughout the state. The majority did not write about the actual merits of the law as the bill relies on private citizens filing civil suits against providers or anyone who may have helped a woman receive an abortion past the deadline.

The private citizen suing can receive a minimum of $10,000.

Hughes told Salcedo he was ''so thankful'' the ''heartbeat bill'' passed.

''That beating heart — you got a pulse, you're alive. That's life. So now in Texas we are so thankful. Every [other] one has been stopped by a court and by God's grace this law took effect Sept. 1 with little babies not being killed inside their mother's wombs in Texas.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here