WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: peter navarro | prison | donald trump | gop convention

Peter Navarro Out of Prison, Warns RNC of Govt Overreach

By    |   Wednesday, 17 July 2024 08:18 PM EDT

Peter Navarro, freshly released from federal prison, warned attendees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that if the federal government could come after him and former President Donald Trump, they could come after them.

Navarro, an adviser in the Trump White House, made the trip to Milwaukee hours after he was released from a Miami prison, where he served a four-month term for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the Democrat-controlled House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

"Here's the most important thing I'm going to tell you," said Navarro, who was greeted with raucous cheers and applause when he walked onto the stage at the Fiserv Forum. "You may be thinking this couldn't happen to you. Make no mistake, they're already coming for you. Joe [Biden] and Kamala [Harris].

"When politics fails, the investigations and prosecutions begin. They did it to me. They're going to do it to Trump. But hear me out. They've also done it to Catholics, pro-life activists and parents, parents who are just standing up for the kids at school board meetings."

Navarro said, "On Election Day, America will hold these lawfare jackals accountable" before bringing his fiancée Bonnie out to join him on stage.

"Now, here's the sweetest thing that's going to come off my lips: Vote Trump-Vance '24 for Trump 47," he said. "I'm Peter Navarro. I went to prison, so you won't have to. This is my beautiful girl. She did the time with me.

"That's what these frigging Democrats don't understand. They do this to our families. She's my girl. Yeah, I love you. Let's win. Do not let up. Do not let up. Pedal to the metal till November."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Peter Navarro, freshly released from federal prison, warned attendees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that if the federal government would come after him and former President Donald Trump, they will come after them.
peter navarro, prison, donald trump, gop convention
339
2024-18-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 08:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved