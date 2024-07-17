Peter Navarro Out of Prison, Warns RNC of Govt Overreach

Peter Navarro, freshly released from federal prison, warned attendees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee that if the federal government could come after him and former President Donald Trump, they could come after them.

Navarro, an adviser in the Trump White House, made the trip to Milwaukee hours after he was released from a Miami prison, where he served a four-month term for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the Democrat-controlled House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.

"Here's the most important thing I'm going to tell you," said Navarro, who was greeted with raucous cheers and applause when he walked onto the stage at the Fiserv Forum. "You may be thinking this couldn't happen to you. Make no mistake, they're already coming for you. Joe [Biden] and Kamala [Harris].

"When politics fails, the investigations and prosecutions begin. They did it to me. They're going to do it to Trump. But hear me out. They've also done it to Catholics, pro-life activists and parents, parents who are just standing up for the kids at school board meetings."

Navarro said, "On Election Day, America will hold these lawfare jackals accountable" before bringing his fiancée Bonnie out to join him on stage.

"Now, here's the sweetest thing that's going to come off my lips: Vote Trump-Vance '24 for Trump 47," he said. "I'm Peter Navarro. I went to prison, so you won't have to. This is my beautiful girl. She did the time with me.

"That's what these frigging Democrats don't understand. They do this to our families. She's my girl. Yeah, I love you. Let's win. Do not let up. Do not let up. Pedal to the metal till November."

