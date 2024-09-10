Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Harris Helped Shape Economic Policies

During a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," former Trump administration trade adviser Peter Navarro accused Vice President Kamala Harris of directly exacerbating the country's economic challenges, claiming she contributed to inflation and increasing the national debt.

"We went from one of the great commerce secretaries in Wilbur Ross, a man who knows everything about the economy and financial markets, to that," Navarro said, referring to Harris. He argued that during her time in office, Harris has been instrumental in supporting policies that have worsened the financial situation for many Americans.

Navarro specifically targeted two major spending bills that Harris helped pass, pointing out that her tie-breaking votes in the Senate were crucial in pushing the legislation through.

"Kamala Harris was the person who broke the tie on the two biggest budget-busting bills we've had in our history," Navarro said.

"Kamala Harris and [President] Joe Biden have added one-quarter of the total debt in the history of our republic in four years."

Navarro also linked Harris to the ongoing inflation that has affected the cost of goods across the country. He asserted that the inflationary pressures felt by middle- and working-class Americans are essentially a tax in disguise.

"Inflation is a tax on people because it lowers their real income," he said, noting that while Democrats often talk about raising taxes on the wealthy, the middle class most strongly feels the impact.

"She's blaming corporations for inflation. Look in the mirror, Miss Harris. Kamaflation," Navarro said, coining a term to suggest that Harris herself was a key driver of inflationary trends.

According to Navarro, Harris and Biden economic policies have significantly departed from the Trump administration's approach, which he described as focused on cutting taxes and promoting economic growth.

"What we've had essentially for four years is one of the biggest tax hikes by Harris and Biden in history," he said.

"Every problem she says she's got to solve, she created," Navarro said.

