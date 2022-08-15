Peter Navarro to Newsmax: 'Partisan Weaponization' of DOJ 'Unquestionably True'

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro tells Newsmax it is "unquestionably true" the Biden administration and Justice Department are engaging in a "partisan weaponization" of their authority to keep former President Donald Trump from running again and punish his backers.

"All you have to do is look at me in leg irons and the boss down in Mar-a-Lago with armed FBI agents," Navarro told Monday's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"What President Trump and I share in common in this — there's a couple of things: Both of us were cordial and signaling our full cooperation with whatever the FBI wanted to do; number two, there's a real strange agency that nobody really pays attention to called the National Archives, which has been the tip of the spear for the FBI and the DOJ to do kind of what they did."

Navarro noted, curiously, the National Archives have been pursuing both him and Trump.

"Most people know now that I was facing criminal contempt charges with the two-year prison term for a misdemeanor, mind you, simply doing my constitutional duty to this country and my president," Navarro continued to host Eric Bolling. "But what they don't know is that several weeks after I got hit with the criminal charges, National Archives came after me with a civil suit.

"This, despite the fact that I was trying to cooperate with what they were trying to do — so clearly something's afoot here."

Navarro also connected the so-called Inflation Reduction Act funding 87,000 IRS agents to the Biden administration's treatment of Trump and his former officials.

"It defies credulity for them to claim that they're not going to come after middle-class families with their auditors — it just defies credulity," Navarro said. "This is what's going to happen. And look, you know, I've been the victim of five armed FBI agents coming to grab at me at the airport and why the taxpayers had to pay for those FBI agents with guns to get me is an open question.

"But if you give the same kind of ammunition literally to the IRS, what are they going to be doing? Who are they going to be going after? This is not the America that I grew up in."

Navarro finished with a plea for voters to vote for Republicans to turn Congress back over to Republicans in these midterm elections.

"I'm 73 years old; I've never seen this as bad with respect to either the stagflationary economy or the weaponization of Congress and a good part now of the Biden regime," he concluded.

"And so I tell you action, action, action in November, OK? Throw the Pelosi-ites out. Get Merrick Garland up on Capitol Hill in hearings to answer a lot of the questions, Eric, that you ask every day on this show."

