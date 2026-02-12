WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: peter navarro | donald trump | rescind | epa | climate rule | greenhouse | gas

Navarro to Newsmax: EPA Climate Rollback 'Big Deal'

By    |   Thursday, 12 February 2026 09:43 PM EST

Peter Navarro told Newsmax on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency's decision to rescind the scientific endangerment finding that linked greenhouse gas emissions to public health and welfare is a "big deal" and central to dismantling federal climate regulations.

Earlier Thursday, President Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin formally repealed the 2009 EPA endangerment finding, the scientific determination that greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane "endanger human health and welfare," which under the Clean Air Act had provided the legal basis for federal climate pollution rules.

The administration called it the "single largest deregulatory action in American history," eliminating emission standards for vehicles and engines that had been built on that finding and projecting more than $1.3 trillion in savings for Americans.

Navarro, White House senior adviser for trade and manufacturing, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that one need only look at Europe to find how important the repeal is for the U.S. economy.

"All you have to do is look at Europe to understand how extremism on this issue can really clamp down on an economy," Navarro said. "What's the difference between Europe and us?

"They've got as many people, they've got resources, they've got smart people there. They're just struggling, and they're struggling because of the kinds of extremism they have."

Navarro tied the repeal to broader Trump policy priorities, saying: "The four points of the Trump compass, one of the big ones is lowering the regulatory burden. And that includes what was done today.

"It's a big deal."

The endangerment finding had empowered the EPA to regulate greenhouse gases from motor vehicles, power plants, and other sources, shaping U.S. climate policy for more than a decade.

Its revocation nullifies key federal climate protections and curtails the agency's authority to enforce past and future emissions limits.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Peter Navarro told Newsmax that the Environmental Protection Agency's decision to rescind the scientific endangerment finding that linked greenhouse gas emissions to public health and welfare is a "big deal" and central to dismantling federal climate regulations.
peter navarro, donald trump, rescind, epa, climate rule, greenhouse, gas, emissions
439
2026-43-12
Thursday, 12 February 2026 09:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved