Peter Navarro to Newsmax: Biden DOJ No Better Than Pakistan Govt

Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Thursday the Biden administration's Department of Justice is treating former President Donald Trump the way Pakistan has treated Imran Khan, its prime minister from 2020-2022 before he was ousted.

"Pakistan is one of the worst-rated democracies in the world, but it's the same movie," Navarro told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "Imran Khan was taken out of office by a military junta. They put him in jail. They're preventing him from running for president. They're trying to dismantle his political party.

"I don't see the difference here, when I look in America."

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account Thursday that the Department of Justice told his attorneys he was indicted on charges in connection to his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump said he is scheduled to appear Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami. Trump has been under investigation by special counsel Jack Smith for the classified documents and for his role in the events on Jan. 6, 2021.

Navarro said an indictment of Trump is "a turning point of no return in our republic, and shame on them."

"You have not just Joe Biden as a former vice president but also Mike Pence being caught red-handed with classified documents that they do not have the legal authority to declassify," Navarro said, "whereas President Trump ... as a president, has the right to declassify classified documents.

"So there's no case against Donald Trump. Full stop."

