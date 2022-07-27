Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Worsening Economy Under Biden 'No Accident'

The worsening economy is "not by accident"; it's a "plan that started" when President Joe Biden was sworn into office, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"It's a plan that started that day, on Jan. 20 a year ago, when the president took office and began a spending spree with the Democrats in the House and the Senate," said the Texas Republican on Newsmax's "National Report." "[They] literally spent trillions of dollars, four and five times the amount of money that we have spent previously."

Such spending was dangerous, he added, because "their spending did not get people back to work. It was timed and aimed at keeping people at home. They made friends with inflation, and now they are stuck not knowing what to do, and having to ... raise interest rates."

Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index continues to drop while the Fed issued another .75 percent raise on interest rates Wednesday, but President Joe Biden's administration is attempting to spend more money, said Sessions.

"Just last week we saw where the House of Representatives increased spending over last year for certain parts of this government," said Sessions. "The bottom line is, it's spending and spending means when you have debt, [it] means we take out a loan to pay for that."

But Democrats in Congress keep "shoving Biden that money to spend," said Sessions, pointing out that the nation learned under former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, as well as now with Biden that "Democrats love to spend your money, and they are very expensive."

Sessions also on Wednesday spoke out about California Gov. Gavin Newsom for his recent advertising campaign in Texas to speak out against the state's efforts against gun control and abortion.

"It does make sense to me," he said. "They are losing tens of thousands of people, literally every month. It was reported about midyear that 151 billionaires left California. They're leaving California because of its big, expensive government … they don't even bat an eyelash when a company leaves.

"We've had a number of companies, including Toyota, that came to Texas several years ago. Not one person who was elected to lead California, called Toyota and said, Please rethink that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!